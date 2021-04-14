Early voting is April 19-27
Early voting in Highland Lakes elections begins Monday, April 19, and continues through April 27. Election Day is May 1. Several cities and two school districts have items on ballots in Burnet and Llano counties.
BURNET COUNTY
Early voting locations are:
- Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
Early voting times are:
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, April 19-21; Friday, April 23; and Tuesday, April 27
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26
ON THE BALLOT
City of Bertram
- Mayor (unexpired term) — Jean Worrell, Madison Stacy, Mike Dickinson
- Alderman (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Lane Shipp, Brian Lynch, John Baladez, Jane Scheidler, Pat Turner
- Proposition 1 (vote for or against) — The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Bertram at the rate of one-quarter percent (¼%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
City of Burnet
- Mayor — Crista Goble Bromley
- Council members (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Ricky Langley, Cindia Talamantez, Glen Allen Gates, Joyce Laudenschlager
City of Cottonwood Shores
Proposition A (vote for or against) — Shall the City Council of the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, be reauthorized to impose a local sales and use tax in the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (¼) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets?
City of Marble Falls
- Mayor — Richard Westerman, Rene Rosales Sr.
- Place 2 council member — Dave Rhodes
- Place 4 council member — Celia Merrill, Clayton G. Burney, Bryan G. Walker
- Place 6 council member — Reed H. Norman
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Bond Election
- Proposition A (vote for or against) — The issuance of $27,496,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for improvements to school facilities districtwide, accommodations for growth in student enrollment, and school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- Proposition B (vote for or against) — The issuance of $11,805,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for middle school and high school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- Proposition C (vote for or against) — The issuance of $4,288,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for technology improvements districtwide, including instructional technology, infrastructure, and campus security, and the levying of tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- Proposition D (vote for or against) — The issuance of $8,915,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for a multipurpose student activities center, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Visit the Burnet County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.
IN LLANO COUNTY
Early voting locations are:
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
- Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive
Early voting times are:
- In Kingsland and Horseshoe Bay, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 19-23, and Monday-Tuesday, April 26-27
- In Llano, 7 a.m-7 p.m. Mondays, April 19 and 26, and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 20-23, and Tuesday, April 27
ON THE BALLOT
City of Llano
- Mayor (vote for none or one) — Kelli Tudyk, Gail Lang
- Adlerperson (vote for none, one, or two) — Larry Sawyer, Kara Gilliland, Josh Oebel, Faron Miller
Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees
- Place 1 (vote for none or one) — Pamela Huston, Rob Wilson
- Place 5 (vote for none or one) — Fred Reyna, Dean Campbell
Visit the Llano County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.