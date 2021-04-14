Early voting is April 19-27

Early voting in Highland Lakes elections begins Monday, April 19, and continues through April 27. Election Day is May 1. Several cities and two school districts have items on ballots in Burnet and Llano counties.

BURNET COUNTY

Early voting locations are:

Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Early voting times are:

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, April 19-21; Friday, April 23; and Tuesday, April 27

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26

ON THE BALLOT

City of Bertram

Mayor (unexpired term) — Jean Worrell, Madison Stacy, Mike Dickinson

Alderman (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Lane Shipp, Brian Lynch, John Baladez, Jane Scheidler, Pat Turner

Proposition 1 (vote for or against) — The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Bertram at the rate of one-quarter percent (¼%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

City of Burnet

Mayor — Crista Goble Bromley

Council members (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Ricky Langley, Cindia Talamantez, Glen Allen Gates, Joyce Laudenschlager

City of Cottonwood Shores

Proposition A (vote for or against) — Shall the City Council of the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, be reauthorized to impose a local sales and use tax in the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (¼) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets?

City of Marble Falls

Mayor — Richard Westerman, Rene Rosales Sr.

Place 2 council member — Dave Rhodes

Place 4 council member — Celia Merrill, Clayton G. Burney, Bryan G. Walker

Place 6 council member — Reed H. Norman

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Bond Election

Proposition A (vote for or against) — The issuance of $27,496,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for improvements to school facilities districtwide, accommodations for growth in student enrollment, and school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B (vote for or against) — The issuance of $11,805,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for middle school and high school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C (vote for or against) — The issuance of $4,288,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for technology improvements districtwide, including instructional technology, infrastructure, and campus security, and the levying of tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D (vote for or against) — The issuance of $8,915,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for a multipurpose student activities center, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Visit the Burnet County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.

IN LLANO COUNTY

Early voting locations are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive

Early voting times are:

In Kingsland and Horseshoe Bay, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 19-23, and Monday-Tuesday, April 26-27

In Llano, 7 a.m-7 p.m. Mondays, April 19 and 26, and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 20-23, and Tuesday, April 27

ON THE BALLOT

City of Llano

Mayor (vote for none or one) — Kelli Tudyk, Gail Lang

Adlerperson (vote for none, one, or two) — Larry Sawyer, Kara Gilliland, Josh Oebel, Faron Miller

Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees

Place 1 (vote for none or one) — Pamela Huston, Rob Wilson

Place 5 (vote for none or one) — Fred Reyna, Dean Campbell

Visit the Llano County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.

