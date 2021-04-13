Llano County man charged in Kingsland assault

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 11 charged 51-year-old Jason Michael Sherrill with assault in relation to a possible stabbing in Kingsland, which occurred a few days before.

On April 8, deputies and EMS responded to a call in the 800 block of Austin Street in Kingsland.

“Upon arrival, they had a male subject who had a puncture wound on the left side of his neck,” according to LCSO Chief Deputy Brad Evans. “The victim did not see a weapon and did not know what was used to inflict the puncture wound.”

The victim was transported to an Austin-area hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, Evans said.

On Sunday, deputies arrested Sherrill and booked him into the Llano County Jail on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767.

