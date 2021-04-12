Vaccine clinics in Kingsland and Llano

The Llano County Health Authority is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday-Friday, April 12-16, in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.

The clinics are open to Texans ages 18 years and older, who will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Kingsland, clinics are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at the community center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive. Hours are:

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 12

1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 14; and Friday, April 16

In Llano, a clinic is Thursday, April 15, at Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Wright St. Hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Registration is available online. Those who need assistance may contact 325-216-9114 or vaccine@hillcountrydirectcare.com.

For more information about vaccinations in Llano County, visit its COVID-19 Response website.

STATE VACCINE ALLOCATION THIS WEEK

The state of Texas is receiving about 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of April 12, which includes first and second doses.

On April 8, Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services and chair of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, said the federal government was shipping fewer doses this week due to a decrease in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply.

The Johnson & Johnson supply should increase once the federal government authorizes a Baltimore facility to produce the vaccine.

As of April 9, Texas providers had administered more than 13.6 million vaccine doses, an increase of 1.8 million over the previous week. According to the DSHS, about 5.25 million Texans are fully vaccinated.

This week’s allocation includes 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, 300 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to Family Wellness Center in Marble Falls, and 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to Lone Star Circle of Care Family Wellness Center in Marble Falls. Click the links to find out how to schedule a vaccination with these providers.

The DSHS has an interactive map to locate other vaccine providers and available doses.

