Olivia Vernell ‘Nell’ Bauman, 92, of Llano passed away April 9, 2021

Olivia Vernell “Nell” Bauman was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, on Jan. 13, 1929, and passed away in Llano, Texas, on April 9, 2021, at the age of 92.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hedwig “Hattie” Katherine Hohmann; sisters Ruth Tuckness and Dorothy Epperson; husband, Douglas Bauman; daughter-in-law Teresa Bauman; granddaughter Olivia Nicole “Nikki” Bauman; and step-granddaughter Nikki Dubose.

Nell is survived by her four sons and their wives, Gary and Lynda Bauman, Ricky and Donna Bauman, Timmy and Marci, and Dale and Angie Bauman, all of whom she loved dearly.

Nell, also known as “Nan” and “Nanny,” is also lovingly remember by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Cody Bauman and wife January, Josh Bauman and wife Sarah, Corby Walker and wife Kristina, Kyle Walker and wife Katie, Ryan Bauman and wife Reacheal, Justin Bauman and wife Joanna, Tasia Rekieta and husband Matt, Amber Wellman and husband Ethan, Blake Boothe, Dalton, and Ashton Bollier and Husband Tye. Nanny loved each and every one of her kids, grandkids and great-kids; they were truly the light of her life. If Nanny knew you were in town and didn’t come by to see her, you better believe you would hear about it.

Great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids Cade, Trey, Cole, Brett, Grant, Cooper, Carsyn, Gene, Kolt, Payton, Justine, Cheyenne, Kourtnie, Wyatt, Emma, Colt, Laynie, Kash, Cade DuBose, Harlye, Londyn, Eloise, Brailee, and Jase were so fortunate to know Nanny’s love. She spoiled them with sweets and always had good sodas and snacks to choose from when they went by to visit.

Visitation was Saturday, April 10, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. A graveside services was Sunday April 11, at Cold Creek Cemetery in Valley Spring. Family and friends gathered for lunch after the service at Valley Spring Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Olivia Vernell Bauman to one of the following:

Cold Creek Cemetery, P.O. Box 5614, Valley Spring, TX 76885

Valley Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5716, Valley Spring, TX 76885

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.