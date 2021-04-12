Marble Falls High School seeks track record holders to complete list

Marble Falls High School high jumper Kason O’Riley has the school record in the event at 7 feet. Marble Falls track-and-field head coach Chris Schrader is compiling a list of program record holders and needs the help of former athletes to complete it. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls High School track-and-field head coach Chris Schrader needs the help of former athletes to complete a list of school records.

Schrader has been busy compiling the records with help from retired track-and-field coach Kyle Futrell and Marble Falls Middle School boys athletic coordinator Jamie Graham, a 1992 graduate. They’ve tracked down quite a few of the 34 records, but Schrader said the list is incomplete.

There’s no doubt on some of the records, such as the ones held by middle-distance runner Leonel Manzano, a 2004 graduate, who captured the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the 1,500 meters; senior Bailey Goggans, who also has the state record in the 800 meters; and senior high jumper Kason O’Riley, who holds the school record of 7 feet, which is also tied for the nation’s best this year.

Specifically, Schrader is looking for the names of:

the Lady Mustangs who ran the 4×100-meter relay in 2015 and posted a time of 48.69;

Lady Mustang shot putters who threw farther than 32 feet;

and the Mustangs on the 4×100-meter relay team in 1995 who clocked 42.10 seconds.

Email Schrader at jschrader@mfisd.txed.net with those names or information on a Marble Falls athlete who has better marks.

Schrader wants to ensure the student-athletes are acknowledged for their record-setting efforts.

He was grateful to Futrell and Graham for their help.

“I got most things from coach Futrell,” he said. “He was my No. 1 resource. I want this to be accurate as we can.”

