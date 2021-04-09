Horseshoe Bay forms committee on better communication between city and residents

The Horseshoe Bay City Council congratulates Utilities Director Jeff Koska (third from left) on receiving a Blue Legacy Award from the Texas Water Development Board’s Save Texas Water conservation advisory council. Pictured are councilors Elise Thurman (left) and Randy Rives, Koska, Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith, Mayor Pro Tem Kent Graham, and councilors Elaine Waddill and Frank Hosea (back). Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the creation of a Communication Advisory Committee. Its mission is to help the city better communicate with residents.

The action came during a Tuesday, April 6, special meeting.

Councilors named City Manager Stan Farmer as the committee chair and Councilor Elaine Waddill as the liaison between it and the council.

Other committee members are residents Beth Guest, Forrest Covin, Greg Claeys, Beth Dahlberg, James Dudley, Mike Kolar, and Michelle Herring. Each member has a background in either government or communications, including advertising, public relations, or journalism.

The committee was created to advise the City Council in the development of communication planning recommendations, according to the ordinance.

Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith said that better communication with residents was emphasized in the city’s long-range plan.

Once the committee meets, it will appoint a vice chair and a secretary.

Also during the meeting, the City Council recognized Utilities Director Jeff Koska for receiving the Texas Water Development Board’s Blue Legacy Award.

