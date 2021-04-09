GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 12
Both the Burnet County and Llano County commissioners courts are meeting the week of April 12 as well as three city councils. Check agendas to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.
Monday, April 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano
- update on COVID-19 response that includes reports from the Llano County Health Authority, the county’s emergency declaration, and data from the Office of the Governor.
- presentation of the 2020 County Engineer of the Year and County Road Employee of the Year awards
- discussion and possible action on amending the 2021 budget to make funds available to cover unforeseen expenditures related to the housing of Llano County inmates
- discussion and possible action on amending the 2021 budget to include a full-time employee in the office of Emergency Management as a grant administrator
Tuesday, April 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Main Courthouse, 220. S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- discussion and possible action on entering private property on FM 243 to use base materials for county roads; materials are being donated
- discussion and possible action on setting building permit fees for Burnet County
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
The agenda was not available at the time of this posting but can be found online at a later time.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.
- discussion of a resolution approving an agreement with a developer for a 96-lot manufactured home subdivision in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction
- consideration of action regarding a contract to repair section of a sewer line near North Vandeveer Street
- update on COVID-19’s impact on city
Thursday, April 15
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council has been meeting virtually
The agenda was not available at the time of this posting but can be found online at a later time.