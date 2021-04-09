GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 12

Both the Burnet County and Llano County commissioners courts are meeting the week of April 12 as well as three city councils. Check agendas to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, April 12

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

update on COVID-19 response that includes reports from the Llano County Health Authority, the county’s emergency declaration, and data from the Office of the Governor.

presentation of the 2020 County Engineer of the Year and County Road Employee of the Year awards

discussion and possible action on amending the 2021 budget to make funds available to cover unforeseen expenditures related to the housing of Llano County inmates

discussion and possible action on amending the 2021 budget to include a full-time employee in the office of Emergency Management as a grant administrator

Tuesday, April 13

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Main Courthouse, 220. S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on entering private property on FM 243 to use base materials for county roads; materials are being donated

discussion and possible action on setting building permit fees for Burnet County

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

The agenda was not available at the time of this posting but can be found online at a later time.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

On the agenda:

discussion of a resolution approving an agreement with a developer for a 96-lot manufactured home subdivision in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction

consideration of action regarding a contract to repair section of a sewer line near North Vandeveer Street

update on COVID-19’s impact on city

Thursday, April 15

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council has been meeting virtually

The agenda was not available at the time of this posting but can be found online at a later time.

