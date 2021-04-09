Burnet County Jail bookings for April 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 2-8, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 42, of Kingsland was arrested April 2: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance. Released April 3 on $32,500 bond.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 36, of Bertram was arrested April 2: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance. Released April 6 on $43,500 bond.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 30, of Bertram was arrested April 2: theft, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motorcycle license. Released April 7 on personal recognizance.

Jose Luis Avila Elizondo, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 3: driving while intoxicated. Released April 4 on $5,000 bond.

Cruz Castillo, 19, of Spicewood was arrested April 3: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 4 on $2,500 bond.

Carl Brandon Clark, 42, of Burnet was arrested April 3: driving while intoxicated. Released April 4 on $2,500 bond.

Francisco Steven Ramirez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of marijuana, parole violation.

Lisat Ramirez, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 3: abandon/endanger child-criminal neglect. Released April 4 on $15,000 bond.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested April 4: burglary of buildings. Released April 5 on $7,500 bond.

Jaime Collazo, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4: failure to appear-criminal mischief, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-theft of property. Released April 6 on $11,500 bond.

Reagan Dane Hilbrich, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 4: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jeff Wade Jackson, 56, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 4: intoxication assault with vehicle-serious bodily injury, unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Kevin Neal Spell, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4: driving while intoxicated. Released April 5 on $1,500 bond.

Jonathan De Armo Thomason, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 4: speeding, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance. Released April 5 on $11,500 bond.

Donovan Lee Yazzie, 55, of Kingsland was arrested April 4: driving while intoxicated.

Myles Joseph Anthony Hill, 18, of Briggs was arrested April 5: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 6 on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Murphy, 43, of Bertram was arrested April 5: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Paul Bryant Pringle, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 5: possession of controlled substance. Released April 7 to outside agency.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 5: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 5: disorderly conduct, assault. Released April 6 on personal recognizance.

Jared Lee Fehr, 19, of Llano was arrested April 6: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Monissa Grace Pirie, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 6: burglary of habitation.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 7: violation of bond/protective order, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Richard Allen Coone, 57, of Bertram was arrested April 7: assault. Released April 8 on $500 bond.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 51, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested April 7: credit/debit card abuse, parole violation.

Ruben Ortiz, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 7: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7: unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seatbelt, no driver’s license.

Christopher James Ross, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7: possession of controlled substance.

Seth Lee Smith, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 7: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $500 bond.

Zachary David Williams, 33, of Kingsland was arrested April 7: SRA-possession of controlled substance.

Austin Scott Keilman, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 8: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.