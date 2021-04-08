Marble Falls golfer Jordi Oelschleger advances to regionals; team finishes fourth at district

Marble Falls High School senior golfer Jordi Oelschleger is the District 25-5A runner-up and advanced to the Class 5A Region IV tournament thanks in part to assistant coach Rick Blackington (left) and head coach Lonnie Tackitt. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School senior golfer Jordi Oelschleger shot a 159 over two rounds March 31 and April 7 to earn second place in the District 25-5A tournament held at Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course in Burnet.

She advances to the Class 5A Region IV tournament April 19-20 at Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive in San Antonio.

Oelschleger shot a 82 the first round followed by a 77 the second round.

“I’m very proud of her,” head coach Lonnie Tackitt said. “She was five over (during one round), and then on the next six holes, she shot even par from that point on. She played some nice golf.”

He commended Oelschleger for her mental strength and strategy in advancing, relying less on physical strength to win holes.

“She’s been in the top 10 in almost every tournament, if not all of them,” Tackitt said. “She played smart, she played strategic. She gave herself a chance for birdies. The only thing you can control is the shot you’re about to hit. You try to do the best you can do each shot. If you can keep the bad numbers off the scorecard, that’s playing smart.”

The 2020-21 Marble Falls High School golf team includes assistant coach Rick Blackington (left), players Jordi Oelschleger, Emily Martin, Ann Marie Wollek, Kross Talamantes, Taylor Gunter, Maddie DeBerard, Lyndsey Schwope, and head coach Lonnie Tackitt. Courtesy photo

Overall, the Lady Mustangs finished fourth in the team standings with a two-round total of 721.

“We knew going in four teams were going to be competing for that second spot,” Tackitt said. “We shot our season best (in the second round). As their coach, that’s all I can ask. They did do well. I told them I was proud of them.”

For seniors Lyndsey Schwope and Taylor Gunter, it was bittersweet. Two years ago, they were part of the team that advanced to regionals.

Schwope shot a 195 (101, 94) and Gunter added a 199 (101, 98) over the two-day tournament. Maddie DeBerard scored a 185 (92, 93), while Ann Marie Wollek shot a 182 (92, 90).

Wollek’s 90 was a personal best for her and earned her a second-team all-district honor.

Tackitt noted that windy conditions on the first day made playing more challenging, and the Lady Mustangs found themselves 13 strokes behind Georgetown High School, which earned a 354 in the first round. The Lady Eagles shot a 354 in the second round to finish third.

Cedar Park High School won the district championship with an overall 641 (320, 321). Leander High School finished second with a 700 (361, 339). Both teams advanced to regionals.

“It was real competitive and, probably, the first day, we just got too far behind,” Tackitt said. “We knew we needed to shoot in the 340s (to have a chance to advance).”

