Local renters may qualify for federal relief

Renters in Burnet and Llano counties could qualify for federal financial assistance in the aftermath of the February winter storm. Assistance can be used to pay for temporary housing and other uninsured expenses.

Burnet and Llano are two of 126 Texas counties eligible for aid.

To curb financial hardship while displaced renters wait for repairs to be completed at their residences, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding grants to cover rent, security deposits, and utilities such as gas and water. Initial awards cover two months’ rent, but cases can be reviewed for further assistance.

Grants will not be considered taxable income and will not affect an applicant’s eligibility for other government programs.

The agency is also offering awards through its Other Needs Assistance Program, which covers fees associated with replacing personal property such as clothing, furniture, and household appliances.

Renters may register online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering renters in declared disaster areas low-interest loans of up to $40,000 to cover costs of repairs and to replace personal property. For more information, visit SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.

To apply for a loan, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

