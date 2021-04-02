Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 5-9

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

April is starting out with plenty of regular and special meetings the week of April 5-9. 

Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, April 5 

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission 

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion of commission bylaws 
  • election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair  
  • director’s report, including the introduction of a new recreation director and an update on upcoming programs and events 

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

9 a.m. special meeting

100 Ingram St. in Kingsland

On the agenda: discussion of construction and operations of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center 

Tuesday, April 6 

Horseshoe Bay City Council  

9 a.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action of appointments to Communications Advisory Committee 
  • discussion and possible action following irrigation backflow prevention testing update 
  • discussion and possible action surrounding City Hall facilities 

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action to amend 2020-21 city budget 
  • discussion and possible action on amendments to city zoning map 
  • discussion of construction contract with CFG for rehabilitation project for Via Viejo above-ground water storage tank

Highland Haven City Council 

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven 

On the agenda: 

  • discussion of proposed Marble Falls EMS contract 
  • discussion to make Highland Haven speed limit 25 mph

Wednesday, April 7

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible action on funding improvements to the plaza at 209 Main St.

