GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 5-9
April is starting out with plenty of regular and special meetings the week of April 5-9.
Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.
Monday, April 5
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- discussion of commission bylaws
- election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair
- director’s report, including the introduction of a new recreation director and an update on upcoming programs and events
Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors
9 a.m. special meeting
100 Ingram St. in Kingsland
On the agenda: discussion of construction and operations of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center
Tuesday, April 6
Horseshoe Bay City Council
9 a.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
- discussion and possible action of appointments to Communications Advisory Committee
- discussion and possible action following irrigation backflow prevention testing update
- discussion and possible action surrounding City Hall facilities
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action to amend 2020-21 city budget
- discussion and possible action on amendments to city zoning map
- discussion of construction contract with CFG for rehabilitation project for Via Viejo above-ground water storage tank
Highland Haven City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of proposed Marble Falls EMS contract
- discussion to make Highland Haven speed limit 25 mph
Wednesday, April 7
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
On the agenda: discussion and possible action on funding improvements to the plaza at 209 Main St.