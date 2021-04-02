GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 5-9

April is starting out with plenty of regular and special meetings the week of April 5-9.

Monday, April 5

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of commission bylaws

election of Parks and Recreation Commission chair and vice chair

director’s report, including the introduction of a new recreation director and an update on upcoming programs and events

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

9 a.m. special meeting

100 Ingram St. in Kingsland

On the agenda: discussion of construction and operations of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center

Tuesday, April 6

Horseshoe Bay City Council

9 a.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action of appointments to Communications Advisory Committee

discussion and possible action following irrigation backflow prevention testing update

discussion and possible action surrounding City Hall facilities

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to amend 2020-21 city budget

discussion and possible action on amendments to city zoning map

discussion of construction contract with CFG for rehabilitation project for Via Viejo above-ground water storage tank

Highland Haven City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of proposed Marble Falls EMS contract

discussion to make Highland Haven speed limit 25 mph

Wednesday, April 7

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible action on funding improvements to the plaza at 209 Main St.

