Burnet County Jail bookings for March 26-April 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 26-April 1, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jamie Ray Carter, 60, of Blanco was arrested March 26: driving while intoxicated.

Donacion Saldana, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 26: criminal trespass, bond revocation-criminal trespass, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 31, of Bertram was arrested March 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released March 27 on $4,000 bond.

Tyler Thomas Burney, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 27: capias pro fine-theft, harboring runaway child. Released April 1 on $5,000 bond.

Danielle Lynn Rios, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 27: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released March 31 after laying out fine.

Manuel Arturo Roman, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 28: evading arrest/detention, parole hold, theft of property.

Seth Lee Levering, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 29: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released March 30 on $1,000 bond.

Amber Marie Newman, 18, of Bertram was arrested March 29: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Karie Lynn Rennels, 29, of Llano was arrested March 29: failure to appear-theft of property, issuance of hot check, forgery of financial instrument, failure to identify as fugitive, criminal trespass. Released March 30 on $24,000 bond.

Corina Rivas, 19, of Kingsland was arrested March 29: failure to appear-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released March 30 on $80,000 bond.

Trenton Jeremy Carter, 32, of Bertram was arrested March 30: parole violation.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $65,000 bond.

Noah Jarred-Lee Najar, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30: public intoxication. Released same day on credit for time served. Released March 31 on personal recognizance.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: parole violation, aggravated assault on date/family/household member.

Monti Milton Brunson, 51, of Burnet was arrested March 31: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Cory Robert Callahan, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31: public intoxication.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 37, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 31: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released April 1 on $35,000 bond.

Karen Lizeth Martinez, 30, of Burnet was arrested March 31: failure to appear. Released April 1 on $500 bond.

Caeleb Samuel Plants, 22, of Burnet was arrested March 31: public intoxication. Released April 1 on $19,000 bond.

Danielle Marie Roberts, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 31: false drug test/falsification device. Released same day after posting $500 bond.

Tina Rechelle Wall Boone, 55, of Spicewood was arrested April 1: assault on family/household member.

Bryce Jonathan Goble, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 1: stalking, violation of bond/protective order.

Ethan Joshua Hohmann, 29, of Llano was arrested April 1: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Steven Slater Light, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 1: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Edward John Manthei, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 1: public intoxication.

Brianna Niccole Pittillo, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1: bond revocation-aggravated robbery, bond revocation-burglary of habitation, bond revocation-injury to child/elderly/disabled, bond revocation-theft of firearm, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Luke Hendry Ryan, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1: driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.