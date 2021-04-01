Robert Lee McSweeney Sr., 74, of Granite Shoals died March 19, 2021

Robert Lee McSweeney Sr., 74, of Granite Shoals, Texas, died March 19, 2021. Born July 12, 1946, in St. Albans, Vermont, Robert Lee was the son of Floyd and Marion (Donaldson) McSweeney.

Survivors include his children: son Robert McSweeney Jr. and wife Debra of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter Lori Leroux and sons Aaron McSweeney and Gary McSweeney of Granite Shoals; sons Curtis and wife Amy Powers of Mustang, Oklahoma, and Shane Powers and wife Christina of Waelder, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brandon Krause, Austin Krause, Ashley Selstad, Aaron McSweeney Jr., Samuel McSweeney, Royce McSweeney, and Brennan Powers; two great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Robison and husband Milton and brother Douglas McSweeney of Swanton, Vermont; and several nephews and nieces.

Robert Sr. was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Sr.; mother, Marion McSweeney; brother Floyd McSweeney Jr.; sister Brenda LaFountain; as well as Mary, wife of 46 years, and Paula, wife of nearly nine years.

After high school in Swanton, Vermont, Bob joined the Navy and was stationed on the USS Hunley in Scotland, where he met and married Mary Sue Bowers from Texas. Bob heard about Jehovah God through his wife, Mary, while stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Bob and Mary dedicated their lives to Jehovah God and were baptized together on Sept. 23, 1972, as Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Bob and Mary were married for 46 years until Mary fell asleep to the enemy of death on April 28, 2011.

Bob married Paula Powers, who also lost her husband of 41 years. They lived in Granite Shoals just shy of nine years until Paula fell asleep in death on Feb. 19, 2021. Despite Bob being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2013, Paula supported Bob, and they loved serving Jehovah together faithfully.

Bob always had a big smile, laughing, and joking. Bob and Mary were described as the kindest and sweetest family, and when Bob married Paula, those sentiments continued to be expressed by the community.

Bob leaves behind a multitude of friends he loved and who loved him in return. He attended Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 48 years in Eagle Lake, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cameron, and Marble Falls. He served as an elder for 30-plus years and was privileged to serve in many assignments such as service overseer in multiple congregations. He will be missed and never forgotten for his faithfulness, laughter, smile, and jolly happiness.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, a virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Central Time via Zoom video. Jesse Constancio, a Local Elder from North Marble Falls congregation, will perform the memorial service.

The McSweeney and Powers children would like to thank you for the loving support of Dad Bob McSweeney and for the many condolences via prayers, cards, phone calls, text messages, emails, and meals during the last few months of caring and losing both Dad Bob and Mom Paula one month apart. We look intently to Jehovah God’s new Kingdom Government very soon. If you would like to learn more regarding the bible message that Bob loved sharing, visit the following free website at www.jw.org.