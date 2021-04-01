Burnet County first responders honor fallen DPS trooper from Mexia

Burnet County law enforcement officers from the sheriff’s office, the city police and fire departments, and the Texas Highway Patrol ran their red and blue lights for 1 minute at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, in honor of DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died Wednesday from gunshot wounds. Walker was shot in the line of duty Friday, March 26, while assisting a driver in Mexia, Texas. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, about 20 first responder vehicles representing at least four different agencies turned on their flashing lights for a full minute to recognize the sacrifice of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in the line of duty in Mexia.

The memorial took place in the parking lot of Ranch Investments and Domino’s at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 29 in Burnet and included the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Burnet police and fire departments, and the Texas Highway Patrol.

“Anytime a law enforcement officer is killed in Texas, or anywhere across the country, we always do what we can to recognize them,” said Sgt. Adam Crispin of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not just an agency or community that loses when a law enforcement officer is killed in a line of duty, it’s the whole country that loses.”

The event was planned after Gov. Greg Abbott called on officers statewide to turn on their red and blue flashing lights at the same time Thursday to honor Trooper Walker and all officers in Texas.

“Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.”

Walker was shot multiple times Friday, March 26, when he answered a motorist assistance call outside of Mexia, which is about 160 miles northwest of Houston. He died Wednesday, March 31, at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

suzanne@thepicayune.com