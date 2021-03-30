U.S. Rep. Williams at Burnet chamber meet-and-greet

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (left) and Burnet County Judge James Oakley spoke at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce “Breakfast with the Commerce” event Tuesday, March 30 at Unshakable Grounds Coffee Shop in Burnet. Photo by Brigid Cooley

Brigid Cooley

About 40 Burnet residents packed into the Unshakable Grounds Coffee Shop Tuesday, March 30, to hear local and state officials address current issues at “Breakfast with the Chamber,” a Burnet Chamber of Commerce meet-and-greet event. Attendees were able to mingle and speak with members of the Chamber, Burnet Mayor Crista Bromley, Burnet County Judge James Oakley, County Commissioners Jim Luther and Damon Beierle, and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams.

The Chamber usually holds its breakfast events quarterly, but hasn’t held one in-person since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of like opening day at the ballpark,” Williams said.

During the event, Bromley, Oakley and Williams updated attendees on relevant issues within their respective levels of government.

Williams spoke to the crowd for about half an hour, taking questions from attendees after discussing tax rates, election protocols, border issues and gun control debates taking place on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

He highlighted several bills, including the Eliminate the Digital Divide Act, H.R.8650, a bipartisan bill he introduced last year focused on bringing broadband infrastructure into rural areas. He also discussed For the People Act of 2021, or H.R.1, a bill adjusting election policies and protocols which passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month. He is against the bill.

“We will never have a Conservative elected anywhere if H.R.1 passes,” he said.

He also lauded a recent resolution approved by the County Commissioners making Burnet County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Before Williams spoke, Oakley and Bromley briefly updated attendees on topics including updates on a historic Burnet jail renovation, upcoming May 1 elections and COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

