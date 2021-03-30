Expansion underway at Grease Monkey in Cottonwood Shores

Red River Grease Monkey owner and president Kenneth Wilke is expanding to include more services at the Cottonwood Shores automotive garage. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Jennifer Fierro

Red River Grease Monkey at 3907 West RR 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, is expanding. In converting the old Alan’s Wrench, new owner and president Kenneth Wilke is adding four more bays to the existing five already in place.

The new bays will be used for transmission fluid and coolant flushing and oil changes. Adding these services will result in “customers experiencing shorter waiting times,” Wilke said.

“We have more and more customers asking for regular maintenance,” he continued. “That part of the business is growing by demand. We’re adding a quick lube service to our full service mechanical shop.”

Wilke expects to break ground on the expansion in the next four to six weeks and projects it will be completed in about six months.

“We’re just limited by space,” Wilke said. “We need more room for more vehicles. We’ve added (services to) motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, some (personal watercraft), and watercraft. We’re in the final permitting process right now (at city hall).”

Though part of the facility is under construction, it remains open for business. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re excited to expand our services to more customers,” Wilke said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com