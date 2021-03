HIGHLAND LAKES SCORES AND SCHEDULES

Burnet sprinter Jacques Contreras is on the final turn of the 4x100-meter relay at the Bulldog Relays on March 25. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

BASEBALL

UP NEXT

March 29

Burnet vs. Jarrell. Junior varsity at 4:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m. at Jarrell High School, 1099 W. FM 487 in Jarrell.

March 30

Marble Falls vs. Leander Glenn. Varsity only at 6 p.m. at Scearce Field, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

Marble Falls vs. Georgetown East View. Junior varsity only at 7 p.m. at Scearce Field, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

Marble Falls vs. Georgetown East View. Varsity only at 7 p.m. at Georgetown East View, 4490 E. University Ave. in Georgetown.

BOYS TRACK

March 27

Faith Academy Relays

Boys Division 1

100 – 2, Luke Ehrig, 11.45

400 – 3, Cody Owens, 52.67

800 – 2, Case Coleman, 2:05.44, 4, Grayson Poage, 2:11.83

1,600 – 7, Grayson Poage, 5:13.93

110 hurdles – 1, Gus Henry, 15.58, 2, Brendan Thames, 18.0

300 hurdles – 1, Tyler Kwan, 42.70, 3, Brendan Thames, 44.82

4×100 – 4, Faith Academy (Cross Sanchez, Ben Martin, Cody Owens, Luke Ehrig), 46.36

4×200 – 2, Faith Academy (Cross Sanchez, Case Coleman, Ben Martin, Brendan Thames), 1:38.72

4×400 – 1, Faith Academy (Luke Ehrig, Tyler Kwan, Case Coleman, Cody Owens), 3:36.96 (school record)

high jump – 1, Gus Henry, 6-6, 2, Tyler Kwan, 6-2, 4, Ben Martin, 5-4

pole vault – 1, Gus Henry, 12-0, 2, Case Coleman, 9-0

shot put, 3, Gus Henry, 41-8 1/2

discus – 4, Cody Owens, 101-1/2, 5, Grayson Poage, 99-1 1/2

long jump – 1, Gus Henry, 23-5 1/4, 2, Tyler Kwan, 21-1 1/4, 5, Cody Owens, 17-11

triple jump – 2, Tyler Kwan, 40-7 1/4, 3, Grayson Poage, 40-3/4, 6, Case Coleman, 38-8

UP NEXT

March 31

Marble Falls at District 25-5A meet, 9 a.m. at Georgetown East View, 4490 E. University Ave. in Georgetown



April 1

Marble Falls at District 25-5A meet (running finals only), 6 p.m. at Georgetown East View, 4490 E. University Ave. in Georgetown

BOYS GOLF

April 1

Marble Falls at the District 25-5A tournament, 8 a.m. at Delaware Springs Golf Course, 127 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

BOYS TENNIS

April 1

Marble Falls vs. Killeen. 8 a.m. at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen.

SOFTBALL

March 26

Burnet 0, Salado 2

UP NEXT

March 30

Marble Falls vs. Leander High. Junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m. at Leander High School, 3301 S. Bagdad Road in Leander

April 1

Marble Falls vs. Liberty Hill. Junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m. at Scearce Field, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

GIRLS GOLF

March 31

Marble Falls at the District 25-5A tournament, 8 a.m. at Delaware Springs Golf Course, 127 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

GIRLS TRACK

March 25

BULLDOG RELAYS

VARSITY

100 – 1, Jacque Contreras, 13.52, 1, Sydne Massoletti, 13.52, 5, AnnaBella Poppell, 14.31

200 – 1, Phebe Musasa, 28.26, 6, Shelby Wagner, 30.83

400 – 1, Molly McPherson, 1:03.87 (new personal best), 3, Caroline Rojas, 1:04.84, 4, Danielle Oakley, 1:06.77

800 – 4, Caroline Rojas, 2:38.18, 5, Molly McPherson, 2:39.26 (new personal best), 6, Esmeralda Carreon, 2:47.94

1,600 – 3, Kaycie Banton, 6:25.41, 5, Brynn Holland, 6:32.83 (new personal best)

3,200 – 2, Autumn Stires, 13:37.05 (new personal best), 5, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:29.10; 300 hurdles – 4, AnnaBella Poppell, 57.74; 4×100 – 1, Burnet (Annabella Poppell, Sydne Massoletti, Reagan Shipley, Jacque Contreras), 52.23

4×200 – 3, Burnet (Jacque Contreras, MaeSyn Gay, Shelby Wagner, Sydne Massoletti), 1:52.54

4×400 – 3, Burnet (MaeSyn Gay, Caroline Rojas, Molly McPherson, Phebe Musasa), 4:20.70 (new personal best)

long jump – 1, Sydne Massoletti, 16-04, 5, MaeSyn Gay, 14-9 (new personal best)

shot put – 4, Teagen Tappe, 29-1, 5, Brynlie Tappe, 28-5, 6, Kyleigh Mott, 28-1

discus – 2, Teagen Tappe, 102-0, 5, Kyleigh Mott, 88-4

triple jump – 6, Sydne Massoletti, 31-8 1/2

high jump – 2, Jacque Contreras, 4-8, 3, Shelby Wagner, 4-8

JUNIOR VARSITY

100 – 2, Addie Houston, 15.23, 4, Alyssa Sanchez, 15.32, 5, Haylie Bartlett, 15.52

200 – 2, Addie Grace Hernandez, 30.20, 3, Zaria Solis, 30.27

400 – 4, Addie Houston, 1:10.92, 5, Samantha Maldonado, 1:17.61

800 – 4, Abby Smith, 2:47.92 (new personal best)

1,600 – 3, Sarai Folkers, 7:44.04 (new personal best)

3,200 – 1, Sarai Folkers, 16:36.10 (new personal best)

4×100 – 4, Burnet (Addie Hernandez, Haylie Bartlett, Denise Penaloza, Zaria Solis), 55.52

4×200 – 4, Burnet (Denise Penaloza, Alyssa Sanchez, Addie Grace Hernandez, Zaria Solis), 2:00.66

4×400 – 2, Burnet (Addie Houston, Lainey Rye, Samantha Maldonado, Abby Smith), 4:45.65

long jump – 2, Zaria Solis, 12-10, 3, Abby Smith, 12-8 1/2

shot put – 4, Carleigh Imrie, 21-5, 6, Emma Collins, 20-1

discus – 4, Emma Collins, 60-11 1/2, 5, Carleigh Imrie, 38-10 1/4

triple jump – 3, Addie Grace Hernandez, 28-3

FAITH ACADEMY RELAYS

Division 1 Varsity Girls

200 – 7, Kara Kwan, 29.54 (new personal best)

800 – 5, Claire Poage, 2:46.46, 8, Audri Poage, 3:00.14

1,600 – 6, Claire Poage, 6:28.81, 7, Audri Poage, 7:02.48

3,200 – 6, Audri Poage, 17:10.52

100 hurdles – 7, Avery Meredith, 24.87

300 hurdles – 4, Hannidy Shipley, 58.27

4×100 – 6, Faith Academy (Hanniday Shipley, Avery Meredith, Kaitlyn Wood, Gloria Merlick), 62.33

4×200 – 5, Faith Academy (Hannidy Shipley, Kara Kwan, Kaitlyn Wood, Charlee Ehrig), 2:02.43

4×400 – 2, Faith Academy (Kara Kwan, Claire Poage, Molly Murphy, Charlee Ehrig), 4:51.25

high jump – 2, Hannidy Shipley, 4-6, 5, Avery Meredith, 4-0

pole vault – 1, Claire Poage, 7-0

long jump – 4, Kara Kwan, 14-6 1/2 (new personal best)

triple jump – 3, Kara Kwan, 30-3/4 (new personal best)

shot put – 6, Kaitlyn Wood, 23-3 3/4



UP NEXT

April 1

Burnet at Taylor Relays

GIRLS TENNIS

April 1

Marble Falls vs. Killeen. 8 a.m. at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St. in Killeen.