Llano County commissioners adopt Second Amendment support resolution

The Llano County Commissioners Court on March 22 unanimously voted to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County through a resolution expressing unyielding support of the constitutional amendment. The county is the 76th in the state to adopt this resolution. Burnet County adopted a similar resolution at its March 9 meeting.

The resolution states that the Commissioners Court will not support or fund laws, programs, people, or policies that would infringe on a person’s right to own or carry a gun.

A sanctuary resolution declares that the jurisdiction, whether city, county, or state, will limit cooperation with the national government’s effort to enforce a certain law. It is mainly used to establish sanctuary cities to protect immigrants from deportation.

Some Llano County residents have been working several years to get the resolution approved. The Llano County 2A Sanctuary Facebook page went up in August 2019 to update residents on the resolution’s progress.

“It’s taken patience and persistence to get here,” said page moderator John Bolgiano. “The final wording of the resolution is something we are very happy with.”

Denise Rives, the Llano County Republican Party chair, expressed her support for the resolution, although the party was not involved in the process.

“It’s a Texas Republican Party priority to pass constitutional carry, and so we are definitely behind (the resolution),” she said.

The passing of the resolution comes at the same time state Republicans are talking about making Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Gov. Greg Abbott has openly expressed his support of a bill introduced by state Rep. Justin Holland (R-District 33). House Bill 2622 was submitted to the state Legislature in early March. The bill was referred to the State Affairs Committee on March 17.

If passed by both the Texas House and Senate and signed into law by Abbott, it would prohibit state agencies and local governments from “enforcing or providing assistance to federal agencies on any new federal laws, orders, rules or regulations on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition inside the state,” according to a March 5 statement by Holland.

SECOND AMENDMENT

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

