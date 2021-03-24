Burnet hires police chief

Brian Lee is the new Burnet police chief. He should start in mid- to late May. Courtesy photo

The city of Burnet is getting a new police chief, all the way from Boise, Idaho.

City officials announced Wednesday, March 24, they had hired Brian Lee as the next police chief. Lee is currently a captain with the Boise Police Department, where he oversees the criminal investigations division.

He is expected to take over in mid- to late May.

Burnet began looking for a new police chief in March 2020 after then-Chief Paul Nelson retired. Burnet Capt. Jason Davis served as the interim until the city brought in Sid Fuller in August 2020 to fill the role. At the time, city leaders said they weren’t in a hurry to hire a new chief and wanted to find the right person.

They found it in Lee, who was one of more than 80 applicants for the position.

Lee has 27 years’ experience in municipal policing. In his current position with the Boise department, Lee supervises and manages a staff of 62 people. The Burnet Police Department has a staff of about 21.

Lee also has extensive experience in internal affairs, human resources, leadership, training, and modern policing strategies.

