April 1 voter registration deadline for local elections in May

Texans have until April 1 to register to vote in the May 2021 elections. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The May 1 elections are drawing near. Texans who wish to vote for local officials, such as city council and school board members, must register by April 1.

Voters can check their registration status by visiting the “Am I Registered?” webpage on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

While some Highland Lakes municipalities canceled their elections because of unopposed races, others are asking voters to cast ballots for city council, mayor, and bonds.

Burnet County

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District: Four different propositions are on the ballot. If passed, the propositions will allow the issuance of bonds to fund various districtwide improvements, including an $8.9 million bond to construct a multipurpose student activities center.

Four different propositions are on the ballot. If passed, the propositions will allow the issuance of bonds to fund various districtwide improvements, including an $8.9 million bond to construct a multipurpose student activities center. Bertram: Three people are running for mayor in a special election that coincides with the regular election. The city’s general election will fill three City Council seats.

Three people are running for mayor in a special election that coincides with the regular election. The city’s general election will fill three City Council seats. Burnet: Residents will vote to fill three City Council positions. Mayor Crista Goble Bromley is running unopposed for re-election.

Cottonwood Shores: Residents will vote on a bond election on whether or not to reauthorize a local sales tax to provide funds for street maintenance.

Marble Falls: Four City Council positions are on the ballot. Residents will vote for mayor and Place 4 councilor. The remaining seats are unopposed.

Burnet County residents can access sample ballots here.

Llano County

Llano ISD: Voters will decide on two trustee positions.

Voters will decide on two trustee positions. Llano: The mayoral race is between candidates Kelli Tudyk and Gail Lang. Voters will also decide on two alderman positions.

Llano County residents can access sample ballots here.

First-time voters can submit a voter registration application in person or by mail to their county’s voter registrar. Voters can also request a postage-paid application be mailed to them by their county elections administrator.

Eligible voters who have recently moved or changed their name must update their information online. Re-registration is required for those who have moved to a new county.

To be accepted, applications must be received by April 1. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the same deadline.

For more information on upcoming elections, visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.

brigid@thepicayune.com