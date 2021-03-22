Discuss community issues with leaders over breakfast in Burnet

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce will host its Breakfast with the Chamber on March 30 at Unshakable Grounds Coffee Shop, 134 S Main St. Attendees will receive complimentary breakfast items and discuss community issues with city and state officials. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Burnet residents can discuss community issues with city officials at an upcoming Breakfast with the Chamber, hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. March 30 at Unshakable Grounds coffee shop, 134 S Main St. A continental breakfast of pastries and coffee will be provided.

Attendees can also meet Mayor Crista Bromley, Burnet County Judge James Oakley, and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams at the event.

“We’re looking forward to again being able to offer our chamber breakfast, where residents can hear directly from our elected officials about issues impacting our community and country,” Chamber Executive Director Kim Winkler said. “It’s a unique opportunity for citizens to be able to express any concerns or ask questions in an informal setting.”

Although the chamber usually hosts these events quarterly, this is the first in-person Breakfast with the Chamber since November 2019. Visit the chamber’s website for more details on upcoming events.

