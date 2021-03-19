Burnet County Jail bookings for March 12-18

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 12-18, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shandella Campbell, 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 12: contempt of court-disobedience. Released March 15 with credit for time served.

Cody Richard Goodman, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Corey Michelle Hyde, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: public intoxication. Released March 13 on $500 bond.

Arthur Lee Johnson, 62, of Burnet was arrested March 12: driving while intoxicated. Released March 13 on $2,500 bond.

Austin Jade Mays, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: bond forfeiture-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Tara Kay McCrory, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 12: assault causing bodily injury-family, failure to report change of address, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released March 14 on $5,000 bond.

Jesus Guadalupe Montalvo, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 12: criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury. Released March 13 on $4,000 bond.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 12: burglary of building, theft of firearm.

Monissa Grace Pirie, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 12: burglary of vehicles, unauthorized use of vehicle, parole violation, possession of controlled substance.

John Charles Terry, 43, of Round Mountain was arrested March 12: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Brent Clifton Barnard Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested March 13: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/detention, possession of controlled substance.

Cory Robert Callahan, 43, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 13: possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13: possession of dangerous drug. Released March 14 on $2,500 bond.

Kody James Strieter, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Sebastian Hugo Camacho, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14: false drug test/falsification device. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 41, of Burnet was arrested March 14: motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear, motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Lucero Omani Perez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Lisa Yvonne Powers, 52, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 14: capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct. Released same day after paying fine.

Moses Dimitri Raya, 20, of Bertram was arrested March 14: assault by threat-family violence. Released March 15 on $500 bond.

Donald Devereaux III, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 15: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Leslie Nicole Gomez, 41, of Kingsland was arrested March 15: bond revocation-theft of property, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released March 16 on $75,000 bond.

Jose Luis Guerrero, 21, of Burnet was arrested March 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Billy Ray Haggerton Jr., 43, of Llano was arrested March 15: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 15: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 15: failure to appear-terroristic threat of family, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Jose Arturo Vela, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 15: possession of controlled substance. Released March 16 on $7,500 bond.

Brent Clifton Barnard Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested March 16: parole violation.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 16: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

John Albert Cammack, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 16: bond revocation-burglary of habitation, bond revocation-theft of firearm, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Mary Juliet Diamond, 29, of Spicewood was arrested March 16: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jose Luis Guerrero, 21, of Burnet was arrested March 16: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Aaron Allen Harris, 25, of Spicewood was arrested March 16: assault by contact-family violence.

Kaleb Dale Briggs, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 17: assault by contact.

John Donley Douglas, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 17: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Matthew Wade Helms, 32, of Bertram was arrested March 17: parole violation.

Julian Sethwayne Nunn, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 17: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dennis Jay Bishop, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 18: bond revocation-assault on peace officer.

Tracy Francois Jr., 26, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18: public intoxication.

Stephen Tracy Meredith, 43, of Burnet was arrested March 18: possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Moises Parga-Aguilar, 41, of Bertram was arrested March 18: driving while intoxicated.

Jackie Lee Stephens, 70, of Bertram was arrested March 18: assault on public servant.