Marble Falls council hears transportation concerns, moves bond money

The Marble Falls City Council heard concerns from a resident regarding public transportation within the city during its regular meeting March 16. The council also voted on a number of items, including reallocation of 2020 bond sale proceeds.

Clayton B. Burney, a resident of the Vista Apartments, who is also running for Place 4 on the council during the upcoming May 1 elections, raised concerns about public transportation within the city during the citizen comments portion of the meeting,

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of people about what they think are the main issues with this city and most of the responses I get are mostly about traffic, but there are a lot about the lack of public transportation opportunities,” Burney said.

Marble Falls currently has no city-funded public transportation services.

Because the issue was not listed as an agenda item, the council was unable to address it.

“I don’t know that we have any new, breaking transportation projects,” Mayor John Packer said. “But we can discuss (later), and if there is an update, we can put it in front of the council.”

Council members moved to approve all consent agenda items, including the continuation of Packer’s Disaster Declaration signed following the winter storm in mid-February

The council also approved the reallocation of $500,000 of 2020 bond sale proceeds. Portions of the funding will go toward various projects, including the continuation of a water line extension spanning from Panther Hollow to the east side of U.S. 281 and upgrading the supervisory control and data acquisition systems at the city’s water storage tanks and the wastewater treatment plant, which is currently under construction.

In an executive session, the council consulted City Attorney Patty Akers on next steps regarding a petition submitted by Hamilton Creek area residents appealing a 50 percent increase in out-of-city water rates.

The Marble Falls City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Meetings are open to the public.

brigid@thepicayune.com