Arrests net $450,000 worth of meth

Burnet County sheriff's deputies aided by K-9 Jag found an estimated $450,000 of meth in a vehicle during a March 15 traffic stop. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit helped nab two suspects with 24 pounds of meth during a traffic stop March 15.

At about 5:45 a.m. that day, Burnet County deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding and a lane-change violation on RR 1431 near CR 120 just west of Granite Shoals.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Jag detected the presence of narcotics in the car. In a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 24 pounds of meth with an estimated $450,000 street value.

The deputies arrested John Kenneth Eldridge, 39, of Kyle and Renee Garcia, 26, of Lockhart. They were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. If convicted, the two could face up to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Eldridge faces an additional parole violation charge from a previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects are being held in the Burnet County Jail as of Thursday, March 18, in lieu of $500,000 bonds.

