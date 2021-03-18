Arrests net $450,000 worth of meth
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit helped nab two suspects with 24 pounds of meth during a traffic stop March 15.
At about 5:45 a.m. that day, Burnet County deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding and a lane-change violation on RR 1431 near CR 120 just west of Granite Shoals.
During the course of the stop, K-9 Jag detected the presence of narcotics in the car. In a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 24 pounds of meth with an estimated $450,000 street value.
The deputies arrested John Kenneth Eldridge, 39, of Kyle and Renee Garcia, 26, of Lockhart. They were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. If convicted, the two could face up to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Eldridge faces an additional parole violation charge from a previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance.
Both suspects are being held in the Burnet County Jail as of Thursday, March 18, in lieu of $500,000 bonds.