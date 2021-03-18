2021 Marble Falls LakeFest is Aug. 7-8

LakeFest returns to Lake Marble Falls on Aug. 7-8, the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce announced. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

LakeFest is returning to when it all began: August. First thought to return to Marble Falls during a weekend in July, officials settled on a date that keeps the event’s three-decade-long, late-summer tradition intact. Hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, LakeFest 2021 has been set for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8. Tickets will be on sale in the next few weeks.

“We know people who have come to the event for a long time are used to it being in August,” said Mindy Miller, the chamber’s event coordinator. “It’s what they’re used to, so we’re happy to keep it there.”

As a sanctioned Southern Drag Boat Association racing event, LakeFest draws racers from across the country. Miller said she and chamber staff have been working with the association for months to find a date that works for both organizations.

The July date had conflicts.The first weekend in August fit the card.

The chamber is still working to settle times for a schedule of events that revolve around race days. The goal is to have all of the fan favorites, including Show and Shine, Miller said.

For Show and Shine, watercraft owners and race teams park their boats in Johnson Park the Friday before racing begins, allowing fans an up-close look at the equipment.

The event presents two challenges, Miller said.

First is the construction work at Johnson Park. Chamber staff have been meeting with Marble Falls city officials representing parks and recreation, public works, first responders, and administration to create a timeline for parts of the park to be available in a way that keeps everyone safe.

Second is the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the virus still an issue, it’s difficult to announce an August schedule in March, Miller said.

The one constant regarding all events in the city is the chamber’s commitment to following protocols established by the city of Marble Falls and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could change as more Americans are vaccinated.

“We have everyday changes,” Miller said. “We’re moving forward. We’re constantly meeting with our partners. COVID is just different.”

Volunteers are needed to work various parts of LakeFest, she said. Interested people can contact the chamber at information@marblefalls.org or 830-693-2815.

Ticket information will be on the chamber’s website or its social media.

The return of LakeFest should be a boost to local businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, which has suffered through a year of people mostly not traveling. Coordinating events that bring out-of-towners to the region is part of the chamber’s mission.

“I’ve been here for almost two years with the events I’ve put together as coordinator,” Miller said. “I saw what Walkway (of Lights) brought out in December. It was heart-filling, and that solidified to me the importance of LakeFest. That brings out the masses – 30,000-plus. People want to come see what we’re offering. We’re here to help our businesses and can’t be more grateful for people to come to town.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com