Marble Falls VFW hosts first Family Freedom Festival

The Veterans of Foreign Wars District 14 auxiliaries are bringing community fun to Marble Falls with the first-ever Family Freedom Festival on March 27. The event features live music, a car and motorcycle show, and other activities. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Families and other folks are invited to attend the first-ever Family Freedom Festival on Saturday, March 27, hosted by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars District 14 auxiliaries. The event is noon to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 10376, located at 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls.

“It’s an invitation to the community to come to the post, a salute to vets, and a snapshot of what our organization does,” said Dan Cone, the public relations representative for Post 10376.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the auxiliary.

The VFW is a nonprofit organization committed to providing veterans much-needed resources and a sense of community. Representatives from seven District 14 auxiliary groups will be present to inform the community on how to become involved.

In addition to their work with veterans, the VFW also hosts scholarship competitions for middle and high school students. Artwork submitted by local high schoolers to the 2021 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Competition will be displayed. Deadline for submissions is March 31. Students interested in submitting work can find more information on the competition’s webpage.

Baylor Scott & White Health will host a mobile blood drive during the event. People interested in donating can schedule their mobile appointment online or by calling 254-724-4376.

Other festival activities include a car and motorcycle show, children’s crafts, and musical performances by Southern Underground and solo artist Ben Stafford Rodgers. Attendees can also browse booths on veterans services.

Although the first festival will be in Marble Falls, hosting responsibilities may be passed between District 14 auxiliaries in the upcoming years, Cone said.

