Wayne Wade Chism, 64, passed away March 10, 2021

Wayne Wade Chism passed away March 10, 2021, in Round Rock, Texas, at the age of 64 after a lengthy illness. He was born June 27, 1956, in San Antonio to Marthlyn (Burnett) and Raymon Chism.

Wayne grew up on Lake Buchanan. During his years at Llano High School, he participated in basketball and FFA.

He worked for many years in construction and opened Chism Construction. He later opened Chism Custom Boot Shop in 1996.

Llano County was his home and his heart. He loved his many friends and dearly missed them over the past few years while dealing with health issues. The telephone calls from family and friends meant the world to him.

Wayne was very active for many years in the Llano Crawfish Open. He loved to fish and cook and was always more than ready to fry fish or barbecue with friends and family. He participated and did well in many barbecue cookoffs throughout the years.

Wayne is survived by his sisters, Nancy Chism of Tow, Patsy Chism Altenhoff and husband David of New Braunfels, and Donna Chism O’Leary of Hutto; nephews, Travis O’Leary and wife Rachel, Tyler O’Leary, and Mark Altenhoff; great-nieces, Raegan O’Leary and Audrey O’Leary; and great-nephew, Carter O’Leary. Wayne truly loved his nephews, great-nephew, and great-nieces.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Raymon and Marthlyn Chism, and brother, Rusty Chism.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Bluffton Cemetery with Mary Catherine Holley officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Don Paul Freeman, Gary Sawyer, Rayburn Houston Jr., James Tinsley, Victor Lang, James Stradley, Dexter Simon, Travis O’Leary, Tyler O’Leary, and Mark Altenhoff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Llano Crawfish Open or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.