Rabies and microchipping clinics Saturday in Burnet

A low-cost rabies vaccination clinic and a free microchipping clinic for pets are both 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The rabies clinic is open to all Burnet County residents, while the microchipping clinic is for city of Burnet residents only.

The rabies shot is $10 per animal. Veterinarian Dr. Dan McBride, the Burnet Veterinary Clinic, and the Hill Country Humane Society are hosting the clinic.

The city of Burnet and the Burnet Police Department are holding the microchipping clinic. Pet owners must show proof of residency with their driver’s license or city of Burnet water/electric bill.

People arriving at the fairgrounds must remain in their vehicles until it is their turn. Organizers are allowing only one person in the building at a time for each dog or cat. Face coverings are required inside.

Children are not allowed inside the building. Organizers will bring pets inside for those who have children with them.

All dogs and cats must be on a short leash — 4 feet or less — or in a crate/carrier.

Contact the city of Burnet Animal Control officer at 512-765-6404 or bvaughan@cityofburnet.com for more information about the microchipping clinic.

