GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For March 15-19, 2021

It might be Spring Break, but Highland Lakes governments are still taking care of business the week of March 15-19. Check the agendas of the below meetings before attending for any COVID-19 restrictions and whether the meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, March 16

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the Agenda:

presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative representatives

departmental reports from Fire Chief Brent Batla, Utilities Director Jeff Koska, and other department heads

presentation from Waste Management Operations Manager Gary Gauci

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the Agenda:

discussion on funding for wastewater treatment plant’s engineering design and permitting with the Economic Development Agency Disaster Relief Grant Program

discussion of funding for sewer system improvements from Second Street and Avenue N to the wastewater treatment plant

possible action on final plat and construction improvement agreement for Roper West Phase 1

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes

On the Agenda:

consideration of appointment of Garrett Wood to serve as Place 5 councilor

discussion on participating in cost sharing with the city of Marble Falls on the construction of the Avenue N bridge over Backbone Creek

update on Hidden Falls Country Club’s golf, food, and beverage operations

Thursday, March 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Online only

On the Agenda:

discussion of portion of the city’s master plan

discussion of the park committee’s Adopt-A-Street program

monthly reports from department heads

editor@thepicayune.com