GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For March 15-19, 2021
It might be Spring Break, but Highland Lakes governments are still taking care of business the week of March 15-19. Check the agendas of the below meetings before attending for any COVID-19 restrictions and whether the meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, March 16
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
- presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative representatives
- departmental reports from Fire Chief Brent Batla, Utilities Director Jeff Koska, and other department heads
- presentation from Waste Management Operations Manager Gary Gauci
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
- discussion on funding for wastewater treatment plant’s engineering design and permitting with the Economic Development Agency Disaster Relief Grant Program
- discussion of funding for sewer system improvements from Second Street and Avenue N to the wastewater treatment plant
- possible action on final plat and construction improvement agreement for Roper West Phase 1
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes
- consideration of appointment of Garrett Wood to serve as Place 5 councilor
- discussion on participating in cost sharing with the city of Marble Falls on the construction of the Avenue N bridge over Backbone Creek
- update on Hidden Falls Country Club’s golf, food, and beverage operations
Thursday, March 18
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Online only
- discussion of portion of the city’s master plan
- discussion of the park committee’s Adopt-A-Street program
- monthly reports from department heads