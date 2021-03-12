Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For March 15-19, 2021

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

It might be Spring Break, but Highland Lakes governments are still taking care of business the week of March 15-19. Check the agendas of the below meetings before attending for any COVID-19 restrictions and whether the meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, March 16

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

On the Agenda:

  • presentation from Pedernales Electric Cooperative representatives 
  • departmental reports from Fire Chief Brent Batla, Utilities Director Jeff Koska, and other department heads
  • presentation from Waste Management Operations Manager Gary Gauci

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

On the Agenda:

  • discussion on funding for wastewater treatment plant’s engineering design and permitting with the Economic Development Agency Disaster Relief Grant Program
  • discussion of funding for sewer system improvements from Second Street and Avenue N to the wastewater treatment plant
  • possible action on final plat and construction improvement agreement for Roper West Phase 1

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes 

On the Agenda:

  • consideration of appointment of Garrett Wood to serve as Place 5 councilor
  • discussion on participating in cost sharing with the city of Marble Falls on the construction of the Avenue N bridge over Backbone Creek 
  • update on Hidden Falls Country Club’s golf, food, and beverage operations  

Thursday, March 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Online only

On the Agenda:

  • discussion of portion of the city’s master plan
  • discussion of the park committee’s Adopt-A-Street program 
  • monthly reports from department heads

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

New soapbox derby group gets HOT funds

2 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Money owed by residents trickles into Granite Shoals street fund

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Burnet County approves Second Amendment ‘sanctuary’ resolution

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *