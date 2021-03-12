Burnet County Jail bookings for March 5-11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 5-11, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Blake Ashton Aelvoet, 39, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested March 5: motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released March 6 on $10,000 bond.

David Wayne Dodd, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5: public intoxication. Released March 6 on personal recognizance.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5: assault on family/household member.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 35, of Bertram was arrested March 6: driving with invalid license, driving on wrong side of divided highway, failure to appear, criminal trespass. Released same day on $500 bond. Released March 10 on $15,000 bond.

Matthew David Calvery, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Bobbie Jo Dameworth, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 6: running red light, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates. Released March 7 on $1,000 bond.

Brook Nacole Davis, 22, of Llano was arrested March 6: possession of controlled substance.

Erika Osiris Delgado, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 6: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Gillian Emma Bethany Goff, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 6: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released March 11 on personal recognizance.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 47, of Kingsland was arrested March 6: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6: criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, bond revocation-reckless driving, bond revocation-criminal trespass, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-harassment.

Johnny Solis Jr., 55, of Marble Falls was arrested March 6: assault against elderly/disabled. Released March 7 on $2,500 bond.

Breanna Belle Wright, 25, of Kingsland was arrested March 6: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released March 8 on $5,000 bond.

Payton James Ferguson, 18, of Bertram was arrested March 7: possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Released March 8 on personal recognizance.

Corrina Jane Holcombe, 24, of Burnet was arrested March 7: hindering secured creditors. Released March 8 on $5,000 bond.

Julie Marie Phillips, 53, of Johnson City was arrested March 7: burglary of habitation.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 35, of Bertram was arrested March 8: bond revocation-theft of property, bond revocation-driving with invalid license.

James Glen Gantt, 50, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested March 8: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Samantha Glover-Vigeon, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 8: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 43, of Burnet was arrested March 8: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 25, of Burnet was arrested March 8: driving while intoxicated. Released March 9 on $1,500 bond.

David Lee Licka, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Tanya Rene Martin, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested March 9: parole violation.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10: disorderly conduct, assault, criminal trespass.

Tonya Rene Hernandez, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Amber Jo Smith, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10: driving with invalid license, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Benjamin Willis Becker, 42, of Round Mountain was arrested March 11: parole violation, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Timothy John Dressler, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested March 11: assault on family/household member.

Anthony Francis Kindla Jr., 59, of Burnet was arrested March 11: aggravated assault on date/family/household member, assault on family/household member.

Noah Jarred-Lee Najar, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 11: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

David Joseph Raabe, 27, of Kingsland was arrested March 11: bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register.

Amber Jo Smith, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 11: possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Anthony Don Whitehead, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested March 11: driving while intoxicated.