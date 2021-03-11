Vaccine clinic March 13 for school staff

Getting Burnet and Marble Falls school staff vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 is a team effort. The city of Burnet, Burnet County, and Ascension Seton Highland Lakes organized a vaccination clinic Saturday, March 13, for teachers and other school employees.

Burnet Fire Chief Mark Ingram told the Burnet City Council during a March 9 meeting he believes the clinic can vaccinate all Burnet Consolidated Independent School District personnel as well as a number of Marble Falls ISD staff. However, he did not think there was enough vaccine on hand to fully cover both districts, but future doses could take care of remaining staff.

Ingram told the council that, thanks to the efforts of Burnet County Judge James Oakley and Burnet County Emergency Management coordinator Jim Barho, the Texas Department of State Health Services allotted more vaccines to the county this week than any previous weeks, including 500 doses to Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

He estimated that Burnet County vaccine providers received at least 3,200 doses the week of March 8 compared to previous weeks of 1,170 doses to only Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

“Hopefully, the vaccines will keep coming,” Ingram said. “(The state has) promised the judge they’ll keep sending it if we use it.”

The city of Burnet, Burnet County, and Ascension Seton Highland Lakes also hosted a public clinic on Thursday, March 11, at the Burnet Community Center. Another public clinic is scheduled for Friday, March 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at the community center, 401 E. Jackson St. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can register online. Those who encounter registration issues or who don’t have internet access may call the fire department at 512-756-2662.

On Wednesday, March 10, the state health department announced it was expanding vaccination eligibility to those ages 50 years or older starting March 15. Currently, eligible people are medical personnel, first responders, longterm care facility staff and residents, those ages 65 and older, those ages 16 and older with serious medical conditions, and school and childcare staff.

Ingram said more vaccines to the county is great news.

“(The state) promised if we get these 500 (doses) in arms, they’ll keep sending more, and we’re doing our part,” the chief said. “It that continues — like I said — we can put a big dent in Burnet County (as vaccinations go) in a relatively short time.”

