Businesses make hard choice on masks

Now that Gov. Greg Abbott has rescinded the statewide face covering mandate, local businesses must decide whether or not to require patrons and employees to mask up inside. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Lakes businesses are facing a tough decision: whether or not to require customers wear masks now that Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide face covering mandate as of Wednesday, March 10.

Abbott is also allowing businesses to open at 100 percent capacity.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend people continue to wear masks, keep a distance of 6 feet, and wash and sanitize hands often to fight the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. As of March 10, Texas has seen 45,754 deaths from the disease, while 527,000 have died across the United States.

Abbott’s decision won’t change how Bear King Brewing Company, 207 Avenue G in Marble Falls, does business, which includes online ordering from its tables to cut down on interaction with waitstaff.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” General Manager Kevin Whitton said. “We’re not changing the seating, and we’re still requiring masks.”

The brewery has been operating at 50 percent capacity since reopening after an initial shutdown last spring, allowing guests to sit in its outdoor patio or side dining room. Guests order their food through the company’s website, noting their table number so staff can deliver the goods. All transactions are cashless. It also offers curbside pickup.

Co-owner Grant Guidry said the company decided to continue with its precautionary measures after considering COVID-19 positivity rates in the area and the safety of their staff. While some potential customers might be turned off by the protocol, Guidry said that’s a risk the brewery is willing to take.

“In the hospitality industry, you can’t make everybody happy,” Guidry said. “Now that it’s become so polarized, it’s even more divided. If someone doesn’t want to follow the rules, we’re sorry, but they have to be followed by everybody.”

Some local businesses have the opposite view about opening up. Customers dining at Darci’s Deli, 909 Third St. in Marble Falls, can choose whether or not to wear masks, owner Darci White said.

“We believe in freedom here,” White said. “If you want to wear a mask, you can; if you don’t, that’s fine.”

The deli is staffed by White and her sister, Pam Klotz, who have both chosen not to wear masks.

On March 10, the pair reopened the deli’s all-you-can-eat salad bar for the first time in a year. Only one guest is allowed to use the bar at a time, and tables inside the restaurant will remain spaced out.

Since reopening in May of last year, a sign posted on the door of the Marble Falls Flower and Gift Shop has asked guests to sanitize their hands upon entering the store. Although masks are no longer required inside, the store might keep the sanitizing station a little longer, said owner Aileen Spillman.

Spillman said the shop received more business than usual last summer as many people ordered flower arrangements for friends and family they could not see in person. Foot traffic at the store, 214 Main St. in downtown Marble Falls, is busiest Thursday through Saturday. Most orders are placed over the phone during the rest of the week.

“I think it needs to be an individual decision to wear masks,” Spillman said. “If the governor lifted the mandate, we’re OK with it.”

Spillman said staff members want patrons to feel comfortable and will wear masks while working with customers inside the store if they express concern.

At Wingman Brothers Smoke House, 2407 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, signs stating customers were required to wear masks in the restaurant have been replaced with ones encouraging them to wear masks while ordering food inside.

“It is a short amount of time, but it can make a huge difference,” the sign reads.

General Manager Cody Wing said that deciding what to do was difficult because of so many differing views. Although they chose to recommend that customers stay masked, employees will continue to wear them as they work.

“With a small business like ours, if one person gets it, it could shut us down,” Wing said. “We’re hoping most people will understand our side of it, but we’re not naive and know some people won’t, just like how some people don’t wear them in H-E-B or Walmart.”

DailyTrib.com reached out to more businesses in the Highland Lakes, including several in Burnet and Kingsland, but only these represented here were available or willing to to comment by deadline.

brigid@thepicayune.com