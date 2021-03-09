Sam Wallace Johnson, 99, of Marble Falls passed away March 6, 2021

Sam Wallace Johnson passed way Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 99. He was born October 11, 1921, in Dawson, Texas, to Charlie Wesley Johnson and Foy Wallace Johnson.

Sam attended Union High in Navarro County and graduated in 1938. He then went on to work for Kelly Air Force Base in Civil Service. In his 29-year federal career, most of it was supervising overhaul and repairing Air Force reciprocating engines. He started as a mechanic learner in 1942 and finished as a Material Management Equipment Specialist.

Sam married Patsy Lewis Johnson on September 13, 1941, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Sam lived in San Antonio for 30 years until moving to the Highland Lakes in 1972. He was the deacon at First Baptist Church in Kingsland and was presently serving as the deacon at Highland Lakes Baptist Church.

Sam loved woodworking, church work, and, most of all, his family. He was a quiet man but was always ready to help in any way that he could.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Wesley Johnson and Foy Wallace Johnson; wife, Patsy Lewis Johnson; brother Charles Vernon Johnson; sister, Francis Johnson Mills; and son, Wesley Johnson.

He is survived by daughter, Patricia Johnson Roberts and husband Russell of Round Mountain; brother Don Alvin Johnson; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 8:30-10:20 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Highland Lakes Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held that afternoon at 2 p.m. at Highland Lakes Baptist Church with Pastor Karl Wallace and Pastor Dwight Reagan officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Kingsland. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.