Burnet offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Eligible individuals can register for a city of Burnet-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

Ascension Seton Highland Lakes is assisting with the clinic. On March 5, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the Burnet medical center was receiving 500 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People must sign up through the city’s vaccination clinic webpage (click the link). Those eligible for vaccinations are in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories as well as school and childcare staff as outlined by state and federal criteria. Phases 1A and 1B include healthcare personnel, first responders, longterm care facility and staff, ages 65 and older, and ages 16 and older with serious medical conditions.

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District and Ascension Seton Highland Lakes are organizing another vaccination clinic for school staff sometime in March.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity for our interested staff to be vaccinated so quickly and so closely to home,” said Rachel Jones, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

For other eligible people, registration via the city’s portal is fairly simple. The webpage uses SignUpGenius to set appointments and includes two consent forms in PDF format, which should be filled out prior and brought to a person’s appointment.

On the webpage, you select an open time slot by checking a box, clicking the “Submit and Sign Up” button, and then entering your name, email, phone number, and date of birth. The site will ask if you are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Phase 1B, or as a school or childcare staff member. The last step is hitting the submit button.

On the day of your appointment, arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before your time slot and be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes after the vaccination so staff can monitor you for any negative reactions, which are rare.

