Highland Lakes gets 2,500 doses this week; Llano County sets up webpage

COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Highland Lakes are receiving more than 2,500 doses the week of March 8 as Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ one-dose vaccine is added to the fight against the pandemic, which enters its second year.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced March 5 that the federal government is shipping more than 1 million first doses of the vaccine to the state this week, including 929,320 first doses to 1,651 providers in 234 counties. On top of that, the federal government is providing another 200,000 first doses to some pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

Of the 1 million total, 245,200 doses are the Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ vaccine. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is part of Johnson & Johnson Co. The rest is made up of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

HIGHLAND LAKES ALLOTMENT

The local allotment includes 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, which is the only state-appointed vaccination hub in the Highland Lakes. Other nearby hubs are Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which is getting 1,200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Family Emergency Rooms in Cedar Park, which is getting 6,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Other Highland Lakes providers receiving allotments this week are:

Most, if not all, providers are not accepting walk-ins at this time. People should visit the provider’s website to determine the best way to schedule an appointment or sign up for a waitlist.

LLANO COUNTY COVID-19 WEBPAGE

The Llano County Health Authority is working with Bay Pharmacy, Corner Drug Health Mart, Hill Country Direct Care, and Mid Coast Medical Center-Central to distribute the vaccine. Llano County set up a COVID-19 webpage with up-to-date information on vaccinations and how to get on a waitlist.

TEXAS VACCINATION NUMBERS

Currently, the state has administered more than 6.3 million doses of the vaccine, and more than 2.2 million Texans are fully vaccinated. As of March 5, the state said about 48 percent of Texans ages 65 and older have received at least a first dose, and more than a quarter of them are fully vaccinated.

In Texas, those eligible for vaccinations are healthcare personnel, first responders, longterm care facility staff and residents, ages 65 and older, ages 16 and older with serious medical conditions, and most recently, school and childcare workers.

MORE ONLINE

Visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website for more information on the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Visit the DailyTrib.com COVID-19 resources webpage for information on the pandemic’s local impact.

