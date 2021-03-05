Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 26-March 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 26-March 4, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Leslie Nicole Gomez, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 26: possession of controlled substance, theft of property.

Lea Rae Lowe, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christian Alexander Wade, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 25, of Hye was arrested Feb. 26: public intoxication. Released Feb. 27 on personal recognizance.

Santos Ybarra, 54, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 26: possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass. Released March 1 on $2,500 bond.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 22, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 27: commitment-obstruction/retaliation, assault causing bodily injury. Released Feb. 28 after commitment and posting $3,000 bond.

Jose Martinez, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 27: driving while intoxicated. Released March 1 on $1,500 bond.

Jody Mae Smith, 25, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Bernardino Navarro Gomez, 54, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 28: driving while intoxicated. Released March 1 on $2,500 bond.

John Daniel Prather, 39, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 28: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dimitri Joseph Clifton, 28, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 1: possession of dangerous drug. Released same day on $500 bond.

Donacion Saldana, 58, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 1: criminal mischief.

Jose Cortez, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 2: failure to maintain financial responsibility, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-driving with invalid license, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Danielle Lynn Rios, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 2: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond and personal recognizance.

Grayson Scott Zimmerman, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 2: assault by contact-family violence. Released March 3 on personal recognizance.

Gregory Edward Beversdorf, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 3: bond withdrawal: attempted capital murder, bond withdrawal-aggravated assault of public servant, bond withdrawal-deadly conduct-discharge firearm.

Amaris Biddle, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 3: possession of controlled substance, speeding, no valid driver’s license. Released same day on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 3: surety surrender-theft of property.

Kiehana Katlynn Ribera, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 3: possession of controlled substance, abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence, possession of controlled substance.

Natasha Villalobos, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 3: racing on highway, driving while intoxicated. Released March 4 on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Isaiah Gabriel Ybarra, 20, of Burnet was arrested March 3: driving while intoxicated, racing on highway. Released March 4 on $4,000 bond.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested March 4: failure to identify as fugitive, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 4: possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive, bond revocation-theft of property.

Dominique Sandoval, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 4: unauthorized use of vehicle, parole violation.

Santos Ybarra, 55, of Burnet was arrested March 4: criminal trespass.