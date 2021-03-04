Support Community Press

Three file for Bertram mayor election

Bertram City Council

At a special meeting Feb. 16, the Bertram City Council voted to hold a special election for mayor. Feb. 16 was the last day to get the mayor’s race on the May 1 ballot with three council positions. It was also the second day of a major snowstorm that halted most business in Texas for a week. Courtesy photo

Bertram residents will choose among three different candidates for mayor when they cast their ballots in the May 1 election.

Filling for the position by the 5 p.m. deadline Monday, March 1, were Councilor Mike Dickinson, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jean Worrell, and H-E-B partner Madison Stacy. 

Dickinson and Worrell announced earlier they were going to file as mayoral candidates after Mayor Adam Warden resigned Feb. 16. Warden had to give up the post when he sold his Bertram home and moved out of the city limits. The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Warden’s term, which ends May 2022. 

Although the mayoral race is technically a special election. Because of the timing of Adam’s resignation, it will be included with the May 1 elections of three City Council positions. Council members John Baladez and Pat Turner filed for re-election. They will be joined on the ballot by Brian Lynch, Lane Shipp, and Jane Scheidler. Bertram council seats are elected at-large, so the top three vote-getters win. 

