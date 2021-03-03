Cottonwood Shores to work with residents with ‘excessively’ high water bills

The city of Cottonwood Shores wants to work with residents who receive an “excessively” high water bill due to the February winter storm.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes said residents should contact City Hall so staff can review their bills.

“If you have an excessive water bill that’s tied to a leak from the frigid weather and ice storm (Feb. 15-18), we’ll work with you,” he said. “But the key word is (pipe) break.”

Hughes said he reviewed 600 water bills that go to residents and discovered about a dozen that he called high.

“(The others) seem to be in line with where they were the month before, which surprised me,” he said. “We didn’t have an excessive amount of breaks because we were without water for a week.”

He pointed out that many people dripped their faucets to stave off issues, but that probably wouldn’t have led to higher-than-normal bills.

City staff have an application ready at City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive, for residents to complete and return for a review. Residents also can contact staff at 830-693-3830 to request the application be emailed to them.

“If you feel like your water bill is out of normal excessively and you suspect it’s due to a leak, there’s a form you can fill out,” Hughes said. “If your bill is 20-25 percent more than your (typical) bill and you had a leak, come see us.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com