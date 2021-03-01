Llano County residents eligible for federal individual disaster assistance

Llano County residents whose homes were damaged in the February winter storm can now apply for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the federal government added Llano County and 17 others to a list of counties eligible for individual assistance. Homeowners and renters can apply for federal funds for temporary housing costs and home repairs. Low-interest loans are also available to help cover uninsured property losses.

President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration for Texas on Feb. 20 in regard to the storm. The initial declaration granted public assistance to all 254 counties but individual assistance to only 77 counties. The federal government added 31 counties, including Burnet County, a few days later.

Residents with insurance need to first file a claim through their insurance company. Then, they can begin the filing process for FEMA assistance.

Both insured and uninsured homeowners and renters can apply for federal help through the Disaster Assistance website.

The following information is needed to file:

current phone number where you can be reached;

address at the time of the disaster and address where you are currently staying, if different;

Social Security number, if available;

general list of damages and losses;

and insurance policy number or agent and company name, if insured.

