Cities announce storm debris and brush pickups

The cities of Marble Falls, Burnet, Horseshoe Bay, and Cottonwood Shores will be picking up brush and debris from the recent winter storm at residences.

MARBLE FALLS

Marble Falls Public Works crews will pick up brush across the city on Monday, March 1. Residents should place brush by the curb, but away from utility lines and mailboxes, by 7 a.m. that morning.

Acceptable items include tree limbs, yard clippings, and brush. The city won’t pick up bags of leaves.

Call Public Works at 830-798-6260 for more information.

HORSESHOE BAY

Horseshoe Bay residents can take advantage of the regular bulk pickup days that are every other Friday. The next ones are March 5 and 19 and April 2, 16, and 30.

Residents must schedule pickup days by calling 830-598-8741. The city has a maximum of 25 open slots each pickup day.

Brush must be bundled no more than 3 feet long and tied. Each household is limited to 4 cubic-yards per collection.

BURNET

City of Burnet crews will collect brush and limbs damaged by the storm in the coming weeks. Officials ask that residents place all brush and limbs near the curb by Friday, March 5.

Call 512-756-6093 for more information.

COTTONWOOD SHORES

Cottonwood Shores residents can take brush and limbs knocked down or pulled down due to the storm to the lot immediately north of the skatepark on Maple Lane. No other garbage or building material is allowed.

Call City Hall at 830-693-3830 for more information.

Other Highland Lakes residents should check with their city or waste management service for possible bulk pickups.

