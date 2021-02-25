Winter storm unlikely to trigger Burnet electricity rate increases

City of Burnet officials don’t anticipate the recent winter storm will lead to an electric rate increase for its residents and customers.

The city has been fielding a number of calls the past several days in the wake of the storm, which challenged the Texas electric grid. The city provides electricity to residents and customers for a fee.

Officials stated that, at this point, the city doesn’t anticipate an increase in the electric rates. However, they added, it is unknown what, if any, regulatory changes might come down the line due to the storm and how those would impact rates.

The city purchases 100 percent of its electricity from the Lower Colorado River Authority, which Burnet officials described as having “done an excellent job of managing their assets through the recent winter storm.”

Some residents and customers could see an increase in their utility bill due to an increase in electricity consumption or water leaks. For those experiencing such a situation, officials encourage them to contact the utility department at 512-756-6093 (choose option 3) to request assistance for higher bills.

