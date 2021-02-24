Marble Falls OKs land purchase for wastewater plant, US 281 speed drop

The Marble Falls City Council approved changes in the speed limit on stretches of U.S. 281 during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23. Staff photo

The city of Marble Falls is closer to building a new wastewater treatment plant after councilors approved the purchase of approximately 49 acres for the site.

During its Tuesday, Feb. 23, meeting, the City Council agreed to the $107,800 purchase price for a portion of Lower Colorado River Authority land located northwest of the Walmart.

The LCRA board approved the deal in December.

The land is part of a 228-tract, referred to as the Shifflet Tract, that the LCRA owns.

The city plans to move its wastewater treatment plant, currently located off of Yett Street just north of Johnson Park.

Councilors also approved an ordinance lowering the speed limit on sections of U.S. 281 within the city limits. The Texas Department of Transportation made the request following a 2020 traffic study.

The limit will drop along the stretch of highway north of RR 1431 beginning at 12th Street from 40 mph to 35 mph and then from 50 mph to 45 mph until about Nature Heights Drive.

The TxDOT study revealed the speed limit in those areas previously exceeded the recommended limits.

