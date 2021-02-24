KMUD weathers storm, works on new website

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District is getting a new website after the board of directors approved a contract with Maxwebs Co. out of Austin to handle the work. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Despite freezing temperatures during the week of Feb. 15-19, Kingsland Municipal Utility District staff kept things rolling for their customers.

Operations Manager Tom Stewart said the district only suffered two hiccups: a frozen pump at Kingsland Estates on Feb. 15, which didn’t result in damage and worked once it defrosted.

“It froze but didn’t break,” he told the board of directors during its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Residents might not have even realized KMUD has two pumps servicing Kingsland Estates.

The second hiccup was a frozen pump in the blower room on the utility district’s property, which resulted in minimal issues.

Meanwhile, KMUD workers assisted the Kingsland Water Supply Corp. by supplying it with waterline couplers Feb. 17 to repair a line. That was two days after the district supplied two 10-inch flange valves to the city of Granite Shoals for its water tower. The city will reimburse the district for the valves valued at a combined total of $3,077.82.

Stewart also told the directors he planned to recommend the district purchase a generator to be kept at the Kingsland Community Center. He estimated the cost at $40,000.

“When we have a bad storm and power issues, that will be a shelter,” he said. “It needs to be a standalone generator.”

KMUD already has a generator at the plant to keep it running in case of power outages.

The board of directors also approved a contract with Maxwebs Co. to develop a new website for KMUD. The website design, creation, establishment, and completion of the initial upload will cost $1,800 plus $50 per hour for the design of the logos, maps, and related content. If there are major redesigns or additions, including new pages, the cost would be $50 per page.

KMUD Interim General Manager Mary Ann Hefner said one of the first things she wants to put on the new website is the district’s agendas, minutes, and financial audits.

