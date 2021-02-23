Cottonwood Shores has water, but residents should still boil and conserve

Cottonwood Shores officials have been keeping a close eye on the city's water plant as employees work to restore water service to residents. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Cottonwood Shores water system is full, but city officials haven’t lifted the boil water notice and are still asking residents to conserve water.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes gave an update on the water situation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“We started filling the elevated water tank (Monday night),” he said. “And, it now appears that our entire water system is full, though water pressures are still low but increasing.”

The city lost its water service on Feb. 17 because rolling power blackouts led to frozen pipes at the water plant.

Hughes did not give a timeline on when the boil water notice would be lifted. Residents should bring water to a rapid boil for at least two minutes before consumption or cooking.

City officials are advising homeowners and business owners who have been without water for the past week until now to turn off the main water valve at the street to their property and look for leaks before turning the valve back on.

To help with trash disposal, city officials said residents can put excess household garbage that doesn’t fit into individual dumpsters into two 20-yard roll-off dumpsters at the old police station, 3915 Cottonwood Drive. Do not drop off construction materials, tree limbs, or brush. Violators will be ticketed.

A bulk pickup date will be posted online as soon as city officials have it from Waste Management, which provides trash service in the city.

Tree limbs and brush should be taken to the north lot of the skate park, located on Maple Lane.

Portable restrooms for public use are located at Dutch Lemming Lane, at the bus stop and boat ramp at Lakeview Drive, and at the water plant entrance on Hedges Drive.

A free shower trailer is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Elevate Church, 700 Gateway Parkway in Marble Falls. People should bring their own toiletries and towels.

Phones are still down at Cottonwood Shores City Hall, but Frontier Communications is working to restore service.

