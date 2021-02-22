Granite Shoals might cancel May 1 elections

With all four of its races uncontested, the Granite Shoals City Council will consider canceling the May 1 election.

Councilors will take up the matter during their regular meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The council meeting will be held via Zoom. Check out the complete agenda to find out how to watch online.

Interested residents had until Feb. 12 to file for the May 1 municipal elections. Those who filed are Will Skinner for mayor, Ron Munos for Place 1, Samantha Ortis for Place 3, and Eddie McCoy for Place 5.

Skinner and Munos are incumbents for their spots.

Kenneth Bradshaw had filed to run for Place 5 but withdrew his application on Feb. 16.

The council will also consider appointing Ortis as the Place 3 councilor during the Feb. 23 meeting to replace Jim Davant, who resigned from that seat.

