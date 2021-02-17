UPDATE: Horseshoe Bay residents should boil water as city works on plant

The historical snow and freezing temperatures along with rolling blackouts left many Horseshoe Bay residents without water, but crews installed a power generator at the water plant in an effort to keep water flowing to customers. Staff photo by Pat Reese

2 P.M. WEDNESDAY UPDATE: The city of Horseshoe Bay issued a boil water notice Wednesday, Feb. 17, as residents may be experiencing low or no water pressure.

“Currently, the city is operating treatment plants, both water and sewer, on diesel generator power until the (Pedernales Electric Cooperative) power is restored and stabilized. Even though some areas of the city may have adequate pressure, the safety of the water cannot be guaranteed at this time,” city officials stated.

City water customers must boil water until further notice.

A power generator at the Horseshoe Bay water plant has solved one problem but revealed another.

After the water plant has produced water for 18 hours, city workers will try determine Wednesday why it’s not going to all the residents.

“We produced water all night long and nobody has water,” City Manager Stan Farmer said. “It’s a big generator, and we got it working yesterday to provide power to produce water.”

The city installed a power generator at the water plant after Pedernales Electric Cooperative began implementing rolling blackouts. The power interruptions came at the direction of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in an effort to protect the entire electricity grid.

Farmer said the rolling blackouts at the water plant were six minutes of power, followed by six minutes of no power.

City leaders asked Horseshoe Bay residents and businesses to conserve water but had hoped installing a power generator at the plant would alleviate that problem.

Even as the water plant has been producing water for the past 18 hours, city crews are now on the hunt to figure out why homes and businesses aren’t getting the water.

Those who have water are asked to continue to conserve and drip faucets to avoid frozen pipes.

Residents without water should call 830-598-8741 and follow the prompts.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents should bring water to a “vigorous rolling boil” then boil it for two minutes before consumption, which including cooking, drinking, ice making and brushing teeth.

The city will let residents know when the boil water notice is rescinded.

City Hall is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17. Farmer said he will determine whether to open City Hall for business on Thursday, Feb. 18, but that will depend largely on weather conditions, he added.

jfierro@thepicayune.com