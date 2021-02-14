H-E-B limits hours Sunday-Monday

As severe winter weather bears down on the Highland Lakes, H-E-B announced it is modifying its hours for Sunday-Monday, Feb. 14-15, including at the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Kingsland locations.

The stores will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday. For updates on changes to the stores’ hours, visit the H-E-B website.

Also, Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls announced Saturday it will be closed Sunday-Monday, Feb. 14-15, in response to the brutal weather.

Another winter cold front is anticipated to reach the Highland Lakes during the day Sunday, bringing a 90 percent chance of snow/wintry mix, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Highland Lakes and Central Texas through noon Monday.

The area also could see possible historic cold temperatures. The National Weather Service anticipates temperatures as low as 4-5 degrees Sunday night and highs in the upper teens Monday. Temperatures could slip even lower Monday night.

The weather service has also issued a wind chill advisory for Sunday night to noon Monday.

