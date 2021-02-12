GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 15

A look at what government entities are meeting and what they’ll be talking about. Check the websites before attending in case these bodies are only meeting virtually only.

Monday, Feb. 15

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

financial report on winter ice-skating rink

update on Spring Break Camp

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Bertram City Council

4 p.m. special meeting

110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram

On the agenda: Ordering an election for the unexpired term of mayor to be placed on the May 1 ballot.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

consideration of amendments on city’s fire ordinances, including outdoor burning, fireworks, and fire hydrants

reports from Police Chief Rocky Wardlow and Development Services Director Sally McFeron

recognition of several employees, including Dane Bybee for five years of service, Preservation of Life Award to Cole Reasor, and Police Chief’s Citation to Jeramy Gristy

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

consideration of the purchase of a 48.918-acre tract of land from the Lower Colorado River Authority to construct a wastewater treatment plant

discussion of an ordinance regarding traffic rate of speed on U.S. 281 in the city limits

presentation of a water and wastewater rate educational video

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

review of Hidden Falls golf shop and restaurant retail operations

reports from animal control, building committee, and patrol activity

COVID-19 update

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Marble Falls Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista in Marble Falls

Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:

marketing program update

Hotel Occupancy Tax budget update

consideration of presentations by organization requests for funding

discussion on funding recommendations

