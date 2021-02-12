GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 15
A look at what government entities are meeting and what they’ll be talking about. Check the websites before attending in case these bodies are only meeting virtually only.
Monday, Feb. 15
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- financial report on winter ice-skating rink
- update on Spring Break Camp
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Bertram City Council
4 p.m. special meeting
110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram
On the agenda: Ordering an election for the unexpired term of mayor to be placed on the May 1 ballot.
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- consideration of amendments on city’s fire ordinances, including outdoor burning, fireworks, and fire hydrants
- reports from Police Chief Rocky Wardlow and Development Services Director Sally McFeron
- recognition of several employees, including Dane Bybee for five years of service, Preservation of Life Award to Cole Reasor, and Police Chief’s Citation to Jeramy Gristy
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- consideration of the purchase of a 48.918-acre tract of land from the Lower Colorado River Authority to construct a wastewater treatment plant
- discussion of an ordinance regarding traffic rate of speed on U.S. 281 in the city limits
- presentation of a water and wastewater rate educational video
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- review of Hidden Falls golf shop and restaurant retail operations
- reports from animal control, building committee, and patrol activity
- COVID-19 update
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Marble Falls Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
Noon regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista in Marble Falls
Find the full agenda here. Highlights include:
- marketing program update
- Hotel Occupancy Tax budget update
- consideration of presentations by organization requests for funding
- discussion on funding recommendations