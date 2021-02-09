Kingsland Community Center rental fees reduced over cancellation concerns

An open house to celebrate the newly remodeled Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive, is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Two weeks ago, the Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors approved rental rates for the Kingsland Community Center, but in a special Tuesday, Feb. 9, meeting, directors reduced those amounts in response to at least one cancellation.

“I’m afraid we’re going to more of that as time goes on,” said interim General Manager Mary Ann Hefner regarding the cancellation. “I think our rates are too high.”

During the board’s regular meeting Jan. 25, the directors expressed concern about the rental fees, which were based on fees for similar Highland Lakes facilities.

“This is not for us to make a profit on this,” said board Vice President Larry Denney. “This will never pay for itself in our lifetime. It should be for the community. You cover your expenses and then put some in there for if something breaks. We don’t have to be like everybody else. This is for our community.”

Denney advocated for lower rates to get people to rent the facility, which recently underwent a $1.3 million renovation. He said the fees could be reevaluated next year.

“Let’s knock (the rates) down to where they were before and start from there,” he said.

The board initially discussed giving discounted rates to charities and nonprofits but decided offering lower rates to everyone was the best solution.

The new rental fees with alcohol include:

Small room only — $100

Small room and kitchen — $150

Large room only — $400

Large room and kitchen — $500

Entire building — $600

Renters pay a $200 cleaning and damage deposit, which is refundable.

The new rental fees without alcohol are:

Small room only — $50

Small room and kitchen — $75

Large room only — $200

Large room and kitchen $250

Entire building — $300

Renters pay a $100 cleaning and damage deposit, which is refundable.

KMUD is holding an open house for the renovated center from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Directors ask that people wear face coverings during the event. The center is located at 3451 Rose Hill Drive.

Call the KMUD office at 325-388-4559 for information on the community center.

jfierro@thepicayune.com