Make a pop-up Valentine’s Day card in 6 easy steps

An easy Valentine's Day pop-up card in six steps. Staff photos by Jennifer Greenwell

Valentine’s Day has been celebrated on February 14 in the United States since the mid-1800s. At that time, Valentine greeting cards were typically handmade, although some were mass produced. Fun fact: The first mass-produced cards were hand-colored by factory workers.

A Valentine is more than a card; it is also a person whom you value or cherish. The card is a token of that affection, made all the more meaningful when handmade. Don’t worry if you’re not a Rembrandt when it comes to art. With Valentine’s Day cards, it really is the thought that counts.

Here is an easy, do-it-yourself pop-up card that any Valentine will be pleased to receive.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

2 pieces of card stock (we suggest a brightly colored one for the shell of the card and a white one for the inside)

colored paper for the pop-ups

glue, scissors, and markers

STEPS

NO. 1: Fold both pieces of card stock in half.

NO. 2: Cut six 2-inch slits into the fold of the inner piece to make the pop-up stands. Leave a little extra space between pop-ups.

NO. 3: Glue the inner card to the shell. Fold out the cut pieces to make pop-up stands.

NO. 4: Cut out heart shapes from the colored paper and glue them onto the pop-up stands. Feel free to add additional decorations to the inside and outside of the card.

NO. 5: Write your message.

NO. 6: Decorate the front of your card anyway you want. The real surprise is inside!

Add your own creative touches both inside and outside of the card for each of your special Valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day!

